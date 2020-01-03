Zoë Kravitz Finally Revealed Her Wedding Dress On Instagram

In June of 2019, Zoë Kravitz married Karl Glusman in Paris. The couple, who started dating in 2016, have always been pretty private about their relationship; in fact, they even managed to keep their engagement a secret for months before Kravitz casually broke the news to Rolling Stone magazine. We didn’t have any details about what Kravitz wore down the aisle — until now: French Vogue reports Kravitz was married in an Alexander Wang ballerina gown.
On New Year’s Day, Kravitz uploaded a series of behind-the-scenes photos to her Instagram, captioning them “June 29, 2019,” the date she was married.
Advertisement
She shared photos of her family and friends, including Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa, Reese Witherspoon, Alicia Keys, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson.
Kravitz gave the world the first look at her wedding gown six days ago in an Instagram post wishing her friend Alexander Wang a happy birthday, though she gave no indication that it was the dress. The photo featured Wang sprawled out in an armchair beside an ironing board looking at his phone. Behind him is a clothing rack with Kravitz’s gown. The sleeveless dress, with a round neck and full skirt, is the same one Kravitz is wearing in her wedding day photos, with ballet flats and a bow headband.
We’re not surprised Kravitz hid her wedding dress in plain sight in an Instagram post. Before revealing that she was engaged, she had a similar strategy with her engagement ring. By the time the ring made its first major public appearance in May, when the actress wore it on the Met Gala red carpet, she had already been quietly showing it on her Instagram for months.
It seems Kravitz is using Instagram for its intended purpose: sharing the details of her life with her family, friends, and, oh, 5.2 million fans.
Related Content:
Advertisement