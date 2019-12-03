From Little Women to an Avenger movie, Florence Pugh has the range. On Tuesday, Marvel released its official teaser trailer for Black Widow, the first movie solely dedicated to Scarlett Johansson's longtime superhero character. Taking place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow introduces us not just to Natasha Romanoff's backstory as a Russian spy turned Avenger, but the family who was there along the way. Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour play that "support" system, though most of what we see in the trailer is a gunfight and a lot of bickering in Russian accents.
The specific reason behind this family reunion is still unfolding. It's likely we'll get a closer look at the journey Natasha made from spy to Avenger, and what, exactly, went down in Budapest. This is made all the more poignant by the fact that we already know how Black Widow's story ends: she (spoiler) meets an unfortunate fate in Avengers: Endgame.
However, we know enough about Marvel to be confident that no character's story is ever really over. By the time they've exhausted all the backstories, may I suggest taking a leaf out of Looney Toons' book? Avengers: Babies.
Black Widow arrives in cinemas May 2020.
