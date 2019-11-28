Ariana Grande Reveals What Her Natural Ponytail Looks Like

Ariana Grande and her sky-high ponytail are like Bonnie and Clyde, turkey and gravy, family dinners and awkward political conversations. One without the other simply cannot exist. So when the singer steps out without her signature look, fans are quick to lose their collective minds.
It happened earlier this year when Grande shared a glimpse of her naturally curly hair in an adorable throwback post. And it happened again this week when Grande posted a series of snaps to her IG stories showing off what her ponytail looks like without extensions.
In the photo captioned "the most hair," Grande unveiled her own thick, wavy, and considerably long ponytail, clearly proud of her new growth after years of damage. "I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat," she wrote in a Facebook post in 2014. "As one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair... I wear it in a ponytail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down. "
Ariana Grande shows off her rarely seen natural hair in a new Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/iCJ7zQiZTT— The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) November 25, 2019
Fans immediately took to Twitter, begging the artist to perform the final shows of her Thank U, Next tour with her curly hair.
petition for ariana to wear her natural hair for the last dates of tour pic.twitter.com/uaGCnxFwC7— 𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐚 (@forevhergrande) November 25, 2019
wear your natural hair to a show ma’am @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/13U1cHJBsS— annaou (@a2rianagrande) November 26, 2019
Others encouraged the singer to ditch her trademark ponytail extensions for good.
but can she like... drop her long pony let this grow out healthy and go with her natural curls. @ArianaGrande your natural hair is everything pic.twitter.com/3H920zD3wY— hanna 🕊 (@hannimoonavenue) November 25, 2019
girl.. i’m so tired please wear your natural hair!! you have the prettiest f*cking curls ever @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/nBis1KqDGN— tina (@ariarmyy) November 25, 2019
it’s hilarious i get highkey EXCITED when she posts her natural hair because it’s so rare these days sksjksks @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/CNmwGcIvbG— hanna 🕊 (@hannimoonavenue) November 25, 2019
While the decision on how to wear her hair is ultimately up to Grande, it's admittedly refreshing to see the singer in a more au natural state. Who knows? Maybe a curly-haired Grande performance isn't too far off the horizon.
