Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire Fringe Is A Hair Throwback With A 2019 Twist

Lizzie McGuire’s signature fringe, but make it fashion is basically Hilary Duff’s picture-perfect hair plan for the upcoming Disney+ reboot. Duff’s new Lizzie McGuire fringe is a welcome throwback to the early aughts with a 2019 twist.
Duff took to her Instagram Stories to show fans her new fringe. “Serving lewks,” she posted from inside the makeup and hair trailer on the Lizzie McGuire reboot. This fringe is a little more grown-up than her old one, fitting for this more mature Lizzie. They’re longer, hitting right below the eyebrows. They’re wispier, not so heavy on her face.
This isn’t the only hair transformation Duff endured to play Lizzie again. For the role, Duff went a little blonder, returning to a lighter shade that wasn’t that far off than the colour she had when she was a tween.
"When creating Lizzie’s new blonde it was important to Hilary that it was different from what Lizzie had in the past, and also a little different from what Hilary would normally have," the actress’ colourist, Nikki Lee, told Refinery29 via email in September. "Lizzie’s next-chapter blonde is a burst of sunshine — lighter throughout the ends and around the face, with some dimension throughout the top."
Duff has also been sharing other fun facts about the new Lizzie McGuire, including that the whole McGuire family will be back and that Lizzie is in a bit of a flux. The latter is what made Duff want to return to the role. "I have said this before, but for me coming back when she's 30 and she's not in a marriage and she's not having a baby and she's not doing all the things that I have already done in my life,” Duff told E! News, “that story is really exciting for me.”
The most exciting part for fans will be seeing what Lizzie’s style is now that she’s grown out of her Limited Too phase.
📸 @SaraTesss on Instagram Story: She bang in @HilaryDuff pic.twitter.com/XsYujzEFnL— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) November 14, 2019
