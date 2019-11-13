Contraceptive sabotage includes offences such as 'stealthing', during which an intimate partner removes a condom without the knowledge of the woman he is having sex with.
The law has long been clear that consent is a non-transferable condition. You can't save consent for the future – and you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time.
One of the easiest ways of making contraceptive sabotage clearer would be to properly describe acts like 'stealthing' in statutory law.
The 2017 Crime Survey for England and Wales shows that one in five women over the age of 16 have experienced sexual assault.
We hear phrases like 'Things have gone too far in the other direction' a lot, and this is where I think the #MeToo movement is a bit of a red herring.