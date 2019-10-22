Nicolas Ghesquiére Makes It Clear He Is Anti-Trump After The President’s Louis Vuitton Factory Visit

It's not surprising Ghesquiére would continue to use his platform to champion inclusivity. The designer makes a point to support the LGBTQ+ community, consistently casting transgender models in his runway show. He brought on Pose star Indya Moore as the face for Louis Vuitton's jewellery campaign. Teddy Quinlivan has worked with Ghesquière repeatedly at LV and she shared her support on the post, writing: “Thank you for standing on the right side of history.”