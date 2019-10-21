Predictably, becoming Judy Garland for the biopic required Zellweger to spend a significant amount of time in the makeup chair. The film's makeup and hair designer, Jeremy Woodhead, tells Refinery29 that the metamorphosis required everything from a prosthetic nose to fake teeth to get the look just right. Given that Judy focuses specifically on the latter end of Garland's career, Zellweger's role isn't that of the burgeoning star fresh off The Wizard of Oz. Instead, we see the version of Garland tabloids relished in, visibly aged by decades of drug and alcohol abuse.