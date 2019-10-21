After a whirlwind romance, Jennifer Lawrence married art gallerist Cooke Maroney on Saturday. The two tied the knot in front of 150 guests at the Rhode Island mansion Belcourt of Newport. The estate, which houses a gorgeous ballroom, is currently home to Alex & Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian (and possibly some ghosts, too — ’tis the spooky season).
Lawrence wore a Dior gown, according to People. “I haven’t been neurotic about [the wedding],” she said back in June on the podcast Naked With Catt Sadler. “I, like, saw a dress I liked. I said, ‘Oh. That’s the dress.’” It isn’t too shocking that Lawrence went for Dior, though — she has been the face of the brand since 2012.
Advertisement
Though Us previously reported that Lawrence did not want an over-the-top, large party, her guest list featured countless famous friends, including Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Adele, and Kris Jenner. Attendees arrived on Friday to celebrate the couple at a clambake rehearsal dinner on the private Rose Island.
Guests dined on wood-roasted fish with herbs, aged beef with forager’s sauce, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream, and homemade s’mores, according to TMZ.
Lawrence and Maroney were first spotted together in 2018. Though Lawrence kept their relationship on the DL, she opened up several times about her decision to marry him after the couple got engaged earlier this year.
“We wanted to commit fully. I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing,” she told Sadler. “It’s the greatest. You find your favourite person on the planet, and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”
Lawrence and Maroney live together in New York. Maroney works as the director of the high-profile Gladstone Gallery, and Lawrence, of course, is as busy as ever with upcoming roles in a Paolo Sorrentino film and an Elizabeth Holmes-inspired drama.
Advertisement