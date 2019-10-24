Men On How Abortion Changed Their Lives

"I’m grateful that the woman I was seeing was able to have an abortion, though it will always ultimately be the woman’s right to choose," he says, carefully. "It just seemed like the right choice for where we both were in our lives but she took the news very hard. She was around 29 and suffered from depression, so this really affected her mental health. It wasn’t an easy time. She asked me if I would stay with her if she kept the baby and I said I couldn’t guarantee that – we barely knew each other. I didn’t feel equipped to give her the emotional support that she needed. I definitely felt like there should have been more services available to her. I felt guilty that I couldn’t help her – and if it happened to me again I think I’d deal with the situation differently."