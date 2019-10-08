If you, like us, signed onto Zara.com this week, you likely scanned a site stocked full of holiday party dresses, Matrix-inspired leather silhouettes and on-trend boots for autumn. Do the same today on the other hand, and you'll quickly be faced with a very different side of the fast-fashion brand. Don't worry, the Zara you know and love isn't going anywhere. They are, however, making room for a very exclusive collection drop.
Today, Zara's coveted utility line, SRPLS, announced the first of three drops in their third collection, one inspired by "the visual language of rebellion and counter culture" and meant to provide "a neutral canvas for individual style," a press release reads.
The collection itself features everything from luxury knits and tailored skirting to shearling jackets and patchwork parkas. Basically, it's everything you'll ever want to wear come the second half of autumn. The 14-piece womenswear collection is wholly-based on the uniform of rebels, rockers, and icons; a nod to breaking the rules, be it fashion rules or otherwise. In it, you'll spot clashing prints, unisex styling at its best; and of course, more of the camo you've come to expect from chapters one and two.
So while it's never easy to say no to a sequin dress or another pair of leather trousers, when a collection like this one comes around, we'd never not throw our
hats credit cards into the ring. Ahead, check out all 14 pieces from Zara's third SRPLS collection, launching today on Zara.com.
