Robert Pattinson Did Some Truly Foul Stuff To Get Into Character For His New Movie

Robert Pattinson did some truly revolting stuff while shooting The Lighthouse. We’re talking “sitting on the floor growling and licking up puddles of mud,” and getting so drunk that he was “pissing my pants.”
“[I was] basically unconscious the whole time,” Pattinson told Esquire, explaining that while he didn’t go full-on method actor, he needed to do something to get himself into character that didn’t involve rehearsing, which he hates to do.
“I spent so much time making myself throw up. Pissing my pants,” he continued. “It’s the most revolting thing. I don’t know, maybe it’s really annoying.”
Advertisement
For Pattinson’s Lighthouse co-star, Willem Dafoe, and director, Robert Eggers, it apparently was kind of annoying.
“There’s a scene,” Pattinson recalled, “where Willem’s kind of sleeping on me and we’re really, really drunk and I felt like we’re completely lost in the scene and I’m sitting there trying to make myself gag and Robert [Eggers] told me off because Willem’s looking at him going, ‘If he throws up on me, I’m leaving the set.’ I had absolutely no idea this whole drama was unfolding.”
Um, excuse me? Pretty sure playing a vampire back in 2008 didn’t require all of this.
If The Lighthouse already doesn’t sound like your kind of movie, don’t worry. You can catch Pattinson as Batman in 2021, which should be pretty normal. Well, if you consider a billionaire moonlighting as a masked vigilante normal. Pattinson’s still not quite sure how he even got the role, calling it “kind of insane.”
"I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect,” he said.
Let’s just hope playing a comic book hero didn’t also require the use of his upchuck reflex.
Advertisement