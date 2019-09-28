This Is How French Girls Are Wearing Their Eyeshadow For Autumn

There's something about the changing seasons that makes neglected products feel alluring again. Take, for example, eyeshadow. Those earthy shades that've gone untouched in your palette — like brick red, warm amber, and leathery brown — suddenly feel fresh again. Plus, more practically, the cooler temps mean the pigment (be it a powder or cream) will actually stick to your lids instead of melting off like they might in mid-July heat.
As if we needed more inspiration, the chicest women spotted on French pavements are giving us soft, smoky eye inspiration in spades. With their camel shearling and worn-in leather, the coolest showgoers at Paris Fashion Week are accessorising their looks with a sweep of colour across their eyelids. And the tones — from marigold to rust — are dreamy for autumn.