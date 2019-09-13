This season, hair colour inspiration is coming from every direction, and all the trending looks have one thing in common: subtle highlights. We've seen the balayage technique take off this autumn, with fresh autumnal shades — like honey, cinnamon, and copper — sweeping NYC. Now, the rise of s'ombré (or subtle ombré), has hit a fever pitch with Selena Gomez giving it her official stamp of approval.
Gomez's hairstylist, Marissa Marino, debuted the fresh new color and style on her Instagram today. Though Marino didn't explicitly cop to Gomez's new highlights in the caption, there's definitely a little s'ombré going on, with new caramel face-framing strands that complement the star's chocolate root tone.
Not only is the colour new for autumn, but the style is also a subtle change for Gomez. Instead of the California beach-y bends she’s worn as of late, Gomez is rocking a more air-dried curly style that looks so pretty.
Together with the sun-kissed s’ombré highlight, soft curly texture, and minimal makeup, Gomez looks stunning and fresh-faced for the new season — further proving the power of a autumn cut and colour change, even if it's just a subtle tweak.
