Slow your roll on Sunday, when the proud sun squares lucky Jupiter. If you’re making bold claims, make sure that you’re able to back them up during this cocky transit. Messenger Mercury trines Pluto, the planet of rebirth on Sunday, helping us to communicate our ambitions to each other. Use this energy to plan out your pitch for Monday morning if you’re looking for favours. You’ll have the power to put your plans into action on Monday when fiery Mars trines strict Saturn. The air feels chaotic and confusing on Tuesday when the sun opposes Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions. Play your cards close to your chest as these heavenly bodies oppose each other. Avoid getting big-headed on Thursday, when excitable Mars squares expansive Jupiter. It can be tempting to take more risks than you usually do. Weigh your options carefully before you make any grand gestures or travel plans. It’s easier for us to tell each other how we feel on Friday when expressive Mercury conjuncts charming Venus. Reach out to loved ones or work to deepen your relationships during this favourable transit. If you’re feeling anxious about your career, strive to make a meaningful change in your life on Friday, when the sun trines enigmatic Pluto. Remember, you’re in the driver’s seat. Venus and Mercury both enter Libra on Saturday, encouraging us to be more fair-minded in our communication with lovers and friends. Take the opportunity to start unpacking your favourite autumn clothes, as Venus in Libra wants you to look your best as temperatures slowly fall. Examine your need for independence on Saturday when the moon waxes full in Aquarius, opposing sensual Venus. If you’re in a relationship, you may experience slight power struggles during this transit — remember to express patience, and listen with intent. Conserve your energy on Saturday, when fiery Mars opposes dreamy Neptune. This transit brings up nervous energy, propelling the opportunity to have your best intentions misinterpreted by others. Practise a little self-care and centre your thoughts instead of putting pressure on yourself during this opposition to avoid a case of the Sunday scaries.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.