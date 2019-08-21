What Are Jordyn Woods & Megan Thee Stallion Working On?

Hot Girl Summer might be about to have its grand finale. At least, that's what fans are hoping after noticing that Megan Thee Stallion and Jordyn Woods have started hanging out. The singer coined the term that kicked of 2019's most powerful movement, and Woods was an early adopter. The simple explanation for why the duo has been spending so much time together could be that they've become good friends, but what better way to celebrate a new friendship than with a collab?
After all, Woods already has music video experience having appeared in Justin Roberts' music video "Way Too Much." She also appeared in an episode of Grown-ish back in July, and hopes to appear in season 2 of Euphoria. Her star is definitely on the rise, and while ex-BFF Kylie Jenner was off on her birthday yacht, Woods was making her own moves.
Woods first paid tribute to Hot Girl Summer back on July 3 when she posted this Instagram:
However, the Woods and the singer didn't publicly unite until last week.
Now, they're on a roll. They've appeared together on Instagram Stories:
Megan com Jordyn Woods via Instagram stories 📸 pic.twitter.com/bRc70m33bi— Megan Thee Stallion BR (@theestallionbr) August 13, 2019
Megan com Jordyn Woods via Instagram stories #3 pic.twitter.com/VTr5OV1wSC— Megan Thee Stallion BR (@theestallionbr) August 13, 2019
And the two just posted another pair of matching grid pics:
While all these coordinated social media posts could hint to something ahead, it's also possible we're just watching two BFFs celebrate a friendship. After all, Woods has had a rocky year thanks to the Kardashian scandal, and it doesn't look like she'll be rekindling her friendship with Jenner any time soon.
“It’s never gonna be the same again… at least for a while,” the Lip Kit creator previously said on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “If we decide, or I decide, to keep [Jordyn] in my life.”
However, in the comments of the new photos, fans are commending Woods for moving on.
"Let me find out she your new best friend," one fan wrote. "I’m here for it."
"A Kardashian could Neva!!!" another commented.
At this point, a music video or some other collab would just be an added bonus.
