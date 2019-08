It was just about the golden hour when Kacey Musgraves played her set on Sunday night during the first weekend of Lollapalooza. “Thank you,” she said to the crowd gathered at the Chicago festival. “Not only for supporting my music, but to everybody out here who has the bravery to show up and come to a large music festival.” She was referencing not only the mass shootings that weekend in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH , but the shooting in 2017 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas , where 58 people were killed and 500 more were injured — the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history so far. “I can’t even believe we’re having to process the shit that’s happening in the last 24 hours, much less everything that’s happened in the last 215 days in America,” Musgraves continued. She then led the crowd in a cathartic yell, when she asked them to scream with her: “Somebody fucking do something.”