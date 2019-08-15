Maybe someone genius told you this was a great plan and would play well but if so, you got played. You’re not stopping sex trafficking by helping cops arrest sex workers. You’re just hurting women. Trafficking victims aren’t sitting alone at the bar, you tools.— Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) January 26, 2019
Oh, hello @Marriott.— Conner Habib (@ConnerHabib) January 27, 2019
Your insistence on targeting women is sexist.
Your inability to separate sex work from sex trafficking is putting sex workers in danger.
Your surveillance of your guests is inhospitable.
This is more disgusting than bedbugs.
You’re on blast. pic.twitter.com/dc1t6RCdsD
Clients of #sexworkers! conference-throwers who support sex workers! Don’t stay at @marriott. Don’t host at Marriott. I know you *love* those damn rewards points, but good clients don’t support companies who harass & profile. And please stop talking about the rewards points. pic.twitter.com/MybwULojXF— Kate (@KateDAdamo) July 2, 2019