Yara Shahidi & Indya Moore Reimagine Shakespeare’s Juliet In The 2020 Pirelli Calendar

For more than 50 years, the Pirelli calendar has served as a milestone for both a photographer and a model's careers. Last year's calendar featured Albert Watson’s exploration of the changing nature of ambition. In that version of the calendar, success is told through female and male protagonists like models Gigi Hadid and Laetitia Casta, ballet dancers Misty Copeland and Sergei Poullunin, designer Alexander Wang, actress Julia Garner, and more. And the year before that, an all-Black cast was shot by Tim Walker. During one of fashion's most politically charged eras, Paolo Roversi ask us to take a break from all of the noise and reexamine what a heroine looks like.