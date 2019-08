Several news outlets, including The New York Times, have reported that the shooter is alleged to be the author of a 2,300-word “manifesto” filled with hate speech surrounding the growing immigrant population in Texas, though authorities have not yet confirmed his authorship. This document was posted online just minutes before the shooting; according to CNN, this was allegedly the third white nationalist manifesto a gunman shared to the website 8chan before committing an act of domestic terrorism this year. The other two manifestos were written by men who carried out mass shootings at a synagogue in Poway, CA and Christchurch, New Zealand