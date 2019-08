Preliminary information has been released about the victims of the mass shooting that occurred in Dayton, OH . Dayton police report that that the sister of the shooter, 22-year-old Megan K. Betts, was among the nine victims , according to the Associated Press. Authorities did not provide any information as to whether her killing was intentional on the part of the shooter, who has now been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, a white man from Bellbrook, OH.