All The Best Fashion Moments From The Orange Is The New Black Premiere

On Thursday, all of the show’s stars stepped out for the season 7 premiere in New York City, and they definitely delivered on the red carpet. One standout? Natasha Lyonne , who opted for a sleek, all-cream Gucci ensemble. The tie! The popped collar! The pleated midi skirt! This slightly menswear-inspired look is reminiscent of something her character, Nicole Nichols, would wear for a night out (if she weren't in prison, of course). On Instagram , Lyonne shared a snapshot of her at the OITNB premiere, writing: “I’m gonna miss us. Thank you @gucci for keeping this farewell right and tight. End of an era.”