All The Best Fashion Moments From The Orange Is The New Black Premiere

The groundbreaking Netflix series Orange Is The New Black may officially be coming to an end with the seventh season now streaming, but don't worry, there's still a lot to savour — with 13 episodes to watch (including an unexpected cameo that we’re sure everyone is going to be talking about) and of course, all the promo and Instagram odes to devour from the talents who brought these beloved characters to life.
On Thursday, all of the show’s stars stepped out for the season 7 premiere in New York City, and they definitely delivered on the red carpet. One standout? Natasha Lyonne, who opted for a sleek, all-cream Gucci ensemble. The tie! The popped collar! The pleated midi skirt! This slightly menswear-inspired look is reminiscent of something her character, Nicole Nichols, would wear for a night out (if she weren't in prison, of course). On Instagram, Lyonne shared a snapshot of her at the OITNB premiere, writing: “I’m gonna miss us. Thank you @gucci for keeping this farewell right and tight. End of an era.”
The actress, who also stars in Russian Doll, wasn’t the only one who had a major style moment — the entire cast really upped the fashion ante. Bold colour ruled the red carpet, with the likes of Laverne Cox, Taylor Schilling, and Uzo Aduba all making appearances in vibrant, decadent hues. Ahead, check out our favourite looks from the big night.