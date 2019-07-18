Natalie Portman Nails Summer Hair Colour With Fresh Blonde Highlights

This time of year, it feels like everyone's hair is a few shades lighter. It's not just you, your best friend, and the cute towheaded toddlers splashing in the water at the beach: Everyone in L.A. also seems to be slowly ticking blonder and blonder.
Photo inspiration and A-list examples of how to seamlessly transition from dark brunette or dull blonde to a summery sun-kissed colour are all over Instagram, on the lifted, carefully-blended highlights of Bella Hadid, Scarlett Johansen, Rachel Brosnahan. Now, there's a new pinnacle of blonde-highlighted perfection: Natalie Portman.
As the face of Christian Dior's new Love N' Roses fragrance, Portman made a rare public appearance this week at the brand's exhibition launch in Shanghai, China, showing off her fresh summer colour.
From her sleeveless floral-embroidered gown to the subtle shadow around her piercing hazel eyes, everything about Portman's red-carpet debut proved to be stunning. But off-the-rack perks and good genes aside, it's the star's shiny, sunlit caramel-blonde lob — worn in a tousled half-up style, courtesy of Hollywood stylist Bryce Scarlett — that had us screen-shotting the photo with plans to bring it to our next appointment.
A little sifting though Portman's recent Instagram activity proved that her seemingly glowing strands are not just a trick of the light, but undeniably brighter, blonder balayage highlights, painted by celebrity colourist and Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding.
With an of-the-moment cut topped with the perfect summer colour, Portman has effectively made the case for breaking away from the heat and spending your next Saturday afternoon in the salon chair.
