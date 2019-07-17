Celebrities are all about the art of the subtle hair transformation this summer. Camila Cabello dyed her black hair to a dark chocolate brown; Angelina Jolie upgraded her signature look with caramel-painted strands; and even Kate Middleton lightened up her auburn colour with honey highlights. Now, Bella Hadid is joining the club.
Bella first started to transition her brunette hair to a sunnier shade back in March, when she took to Instagram to show off the slightly lighter look. "Back to dirty blonde, back to my roots ! Per @mertalas wishes," she wrote in the caption, crediting fashion photographer Mert Alas as the inspiration. On Tuesday, however, the 22-year-old model debuted a much brighter take on blonde in behind-the-scenes photos from a V Magazine shoot shared to her Stories.
With this latest colour change, Bella is now officially blonder than her older sister Gigi: The 24-year-old model has progressively deepened her hair over the past year, debuting her darkest colour last month. Fans especially took notice when she arrived to the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York in June with significantly darker roots and an ombré set of blonde balayage highlights.
Of course, there's always the chance Bella's blonder colour could've come with the help of a wig or extensions — or, by the looks of the sun-kissed shade, even a bottle of Sun-In. Regardless, we already know it's about to turn boho blonde, L.A's coolest hair colour trend for summer, into a bonafide craze.
