Their high profiles are why they've become favourite targets of conservatives, and why they've clashed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic leadership. Trump didn't have to mention the four by name — people knew who he was talking about when he accused them of hating the U.S. and told them to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came." Only Omar, a Somalian refugee, was born abroad. Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx, NY; Tlaib is from Detroit, MI; and Pressley was born in Cincinnati, OH. The racist attacks — as the congresswomen themselves have pointed out — take away from issues like healthcare and immigration. They also give us insight into how Trump plans to, once again, stoke xenophobic sentiments in his attempt to regain the White House in 2020.