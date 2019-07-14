AOC & Other Congresswomen Call Out Trump’s Racist Subtweet

Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President?— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019
He is the crisis.
His dangerous ideology is the crisis.
He needs to be impeached.
Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019
Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019
But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T
But you know what’s the rub of it all, Mr. President?— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019
On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you,either.
You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe.
You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019
“America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK
THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019
When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019
Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES