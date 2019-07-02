How Ophelia Writer Semi Chellas Got Hamlet To Stop Mansplaining

“I hope that young women will watch it and feel like you don’t have to know or care about Shakespeare —it’s a story that you can just get if you’ve ever been a teenage girl trying to sort out how to balance the biggest crush with the life you’re leading and coming of age, and realising that the adults around you may not be what you thought. That part of the story could be told in any time, and I hope that that’s the part of the story that people connect with. It’s such a formative moment in any woman’s life, and another important moment is the one that Queen Gertrude is going through, as she faces her son growing up and this coming of age in her own way. I really hope that people see that in both cases, these women think for themselves and take control of their lives.”