The video also reignited the conversation about the performer's natural hair, which Farinah displayed on his Instagram in the past. "Why is it so hard to believe that women of colour can grow their hair? We ... can ... retain ... length. Carry on," one commenter wrote. Others begged Lawson to keep sharing Beyoncé's hair secrets, which we wouldn't mind. "Patiently waiting for the bey-hive haircare line!" another fan requested.