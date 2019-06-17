And The 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Finalists Are...

Drumroll, please: The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue have narrowed down the list of fresh faces that will be competing in their joint Fashion Fund program.
Meet the class of 2019, comprised of both celeb-approved and soon-to-be-familiar names: Abdul Abasi and Greg Rosborough of Abasi Rosborough, Alejandra Alonso Rojas of Alexandra Alonso Rojas, Victor Barragan of Barragàn, Christopher John Rogers (who counts both Michelle Obama and Lizzo as fans), Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada, Danielle Hirsh of Danielle Frankel, Raffaella Hanley of Lou Dallas, Siying Qu and Haoran Li of Private Policy, Reese Cooper of Reese Cooper, and Natalie Ratabesi of Tre By Natalie Ratabesi.
The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund began in 2004, in an effort to nurture the next generation of great design talent. Participating in the Council of Fashion Designers of America/Vogue Fashion Fund can be a pivotal moment in an emerging designer’s career. Winning the £300,000 prize and a year of mentorship from some of the industry’s biggest names has the power to change the trajectory of a brand, or even create one. It’s what brought us Alexander Wang, Proenza Schouler, and Public School. Previous winners include Brock Collection (2016), Telfar (2017), and, last year, Pyer Moss.
“Our ten finalists are a true reflection of American fashion – and the world – today, speaking to creativity, community, and sustainability,” Anna Wintour, Editor in Chief of Vogue and Artistic Director of Condé Nast said in a press release announcing the finalists. “They are following in the footsteps of so many wonderful talents who’ve come before them, and I look forward to seeing what our class of 2019 will do in the months to come.”
