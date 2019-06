Keanu Reeves Has Some Thoughts About The “Keanussance”

The actor and motorcycle company owner is out and about doing publicity because he’s in two films that will be playing concurrently in cinemas come 21st June: John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum and Toy Story 4 . He also plays an outsized, ridiculous version of himself in Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe, which was released at the end of May. In Toy Story 4, Reeves voices Duke Caboom, a Very Canadian Toy who — just like the real Reeves — rides a motorcycle and is very enthusiastic about being Canadian. And, like the real Reeves, Duke Caboom is sensitive and has endured traumatic events . The boy who received the action figure as a Christmas gift long ago didn’t want him because Duke couldn’t do the stunts featured in his commercial.