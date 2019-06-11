Wow @Telegraph - nice job with the Tanya Gold click bait. I look like that @nike mannequin, and I’ve done a 10k, a half, & a marathon this year. And there’s another 10k & a half coming up. If you think obese women can’t run you’ve clearly been living under a rock. pic.twitter.com/Pb2rFM5sRd— Tegwen Tucker (@tegwentucker) June 9, 2019
Tanya, with all due respect for your right to express yourself, NO. Yes, women of every size can AND DO run. And walk. And cycle. And dance. And yes, they deserve clothes just as nice as their skinnier sisters. Stop. Don’t shame and punish. Go for a run. You’ll feel better. @Nike https://t.co/A1ktQ3Qmxz— Stormgrl (@stormgrl) June 10, 2019
Imagine going to school for years just to write this article lmao. If fat girls cant have athletic wear what are they supposed to wear when trying to better themselves or be comfortable? Are women supposed to work out in jeans bc Tanya Gold thinks Nike is only for skinny ppl? pic.twitter.com/Fa7k3ZHrlE— riah (@riahkb) June 9, 2019
What an ignorant shame mongering clown Tanya Gold is. What a hateful, judgemental, uneducated stance to take on what is a positive, progressive and BRILLIANT move made by @Nike @NikeLA @nikestore I COMMEND THEM ENTIRELY and think Tanya Gold best find the nearest bin and jump in🚮 https://t.co/tNbfjDUWQs— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 9, 2019