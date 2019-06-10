Hold The Sriracha: Do You Know What’s In Your Sauce?

View this post on Instagram

"The chili peppers HF had been receiving in the past was supplied only by one grower, Underwood Ranches, for the past 28 years. In 2017, Underwood Ranches, who had made high profits with its relationship with HF, decided to stop growing chili peppers for HF without any warning. In 2018, Underwood Ranches came out with their own Sriracha Sauce but is suing HF for damages in excess of $20 million dollars. Underwood expects HF to pay back the "golden goose" that they themselves killed. Trial date is set in Ventura, CA for April 29, 2019."