Atwood-style handmaids draped in red with white hoods and a damning message on abortion rights; a group of yellow chickens flagging the dangers of chlorinated chicken through a choreographed dance routine; and even a Trump impersonator whose resemblance was so uncanny that we were surprised he hadn't been milkshaked yet. (We later found out the nearest McDonald's purposely wasn't selling them to prevent trouble). The infamous baby blimp was even joined by a 16ft talking Trump robot, which sat Tweeting on a golden toilet.
These were just a handful of the protestors who took to London's streets for a “Carnival Of Resistance” against the president's state visit to the UK on Tuesday. And it really was a carnival: music blasting from all angles, pots and pans, rousing speeches and excited chants of "Hey ho, Donald Trump has got to go". Bizarrely, while it riled us up to read his old quotes on people's signs (many of which deserve their own place in one of the capital's nearby galleries), the positive, united vibe felt more like Glastonbury than a typical political protest. Refinery29 spoke to some of the young women and girls making their voices heard at the demo – here's what they had to say.