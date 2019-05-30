If you thought Marc Jacobs reissuing his grunge collection was good news, hold on to your vintage Stam bags because the designer is launching something entirely new for your wardrobes. On Thursday, the designer announced a new venture: The Marc Jacobs, a line of RTW, bags, shoes, jewellery and accessory items that celebrate an eclectic and individual approach to getting dressed.
“We wanted to do something that is unlike the collections we are already doing, in that it is more ‘item-y,’” said Jacobs said in a press release. “These items are things that you could put together in your own way; it’s more about personal styling than about having a full runway look.” Jacobs tells WWD that one runway collection in particular that inspired his latest milestone: last year's infamous reissued grunge collection. “That collection got the wheels turning for THE Marc Jacobs, which, for those familiar with the history of the designer and his brand, registers as something of a redux itself,” the article reads.
Structurally, the line will be similar to Marc by Marc. “We always believed that we wanted to make fashionable clothes at different price points, and we wanted to reach different people with them,” Jacobs said. He also has a few collaborations up his sleeve with Peanuts, New York Magazine, Stutterheim, and Schott. According to the press release, longtime friends of the brand will also be featured in a capsule of hats and headbands by milliner Stephen Jones. And with a collection of pieces entitled m.archives, the brand will offer reimagined RTW and accessories from the personal closets of Marc and his team.