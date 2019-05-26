This week may feel a little like being on the inside of a Gilmore Girls episode — developing our art of conversation will be top of mind, as the Sun lights up Gemini. Communication planet Mercury also tours this sign, increasing the speed of our thoughts and words. On top of that, we’ll be interested in enjoying earthly pleasures as Venus moves through sensual Taurus. Layer yourself in quick-change outfits as the temperature continues to rise and fall throughout the coming days. Fight the urge to begin new projects on Sunday, and put your energy into finishing up your outstanding tasks. The Moon enters her last quarter on Sunday, waning in sensitive Pisces until 12:20 a.m on Tuesday. When the Moon wanes in this sign, she heightens our psychic powers and intuition. Do a gut check with yourself before putting a bow on anything that you send out the door. You’ll be motivated to get things done quickly on Tuesday when the Moon enters Aries at 2:31 a.m. Harness this can-do attitude as she reflects the Ram’s vibrant spirit until Thursday at 11:07 a.m. Take your foot off the gas and relax as the Moon goes void-of-course for the rest of the day. Stick to simple tasks that require the least amount of effort required of you. Thursday brings a fanciful vibe as charming Venus sextiles dreamy Neptune. Romance blossoms when you start to take life a little less seriously, so why not let go? It’s also an auspicious day for creatives — get in touch with your inner maker and listen to your instincts. Choose your words carefully on Thursday, when communication planet Mercury opposes a retrograde Jupiter. It’s a bit easier for us to stumble over our words when these two planets oppose each other. The Moon enters steady Taurus on Friday at 12:42 a.m and remains there until end of day on Saturday. When the Moon tours this sign, she gives you an added dose of patience in your approach to work and the energy to finish strong as the week ties up.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.