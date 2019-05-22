The Suspect Who Allegedly Killed Nipsey Hussle Has Reportedly Been Indicted For Murder

According to a report from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, a suspect in the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle has been indicted. The indictment reportedly came from a grand jury on 9th May, however, it was only just unsealed Tuesday.
Hussle, whose birth name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot to death outside of his clothing store Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles on 31st March. Two others were injured in the shooting.
Per the report, Eric Holder, who was arrested in April two days after Hussle's death, was indicted on one count of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The indictment also includes allegations that Holder personally used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, bail for Holder was set at $6.53 million. He faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison should he be convicted of the crime. Holder pleaded not guilty to the charges, and a pretrial hearing will be held June 18.
Christopher Darden, most famous for being a part of the prosecution team at the O.J. Simpson murder trial, was initially set to represent Holder. He has since left the case, reportedly over outrage from fans of Hussle.
In addition to being a celebrated artist, Hussle was an outspoken advocate for his Los Angeles community. After his death, a "celebration of life" was held for Hussle at the Staples Centre in DTLA. His partner, Lauren London, as well as several other loved ones and celebrities, took the stage to speak out about Hussle's legacy.
