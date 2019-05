First and foremost, Booksmart is the story of high school best friends Molly and Amy . They’re as close as two girls who freely talk about their masturbation habits can be, but distinct in their personalities. Type-A Molly is valedictorian and student body president, the kind of person who corrects graffiti scrawled in a bathroom stall, and has a bedroom shrine to Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Michelle Obama. Amy is a social justice crusader, taking a summer abroad to help make tampons for women in Botswana. One is intensely confident and fending off shameful lust for popular party boy Nick (Mason Gooding), the other shy and pining for the class skater girl, Ryan (Victoria Ruesga). Both have spent high school buried in their books, doing the absolute most to get into the college of their choice. And it’s finally paid off: Molly’s headed to Yale, and Amy to Columbia. Finally, they can leave those other losers behind to whatever bleak future is in store for them. Right?