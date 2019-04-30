7 Bartenders On The Cocktails Everyone Will Be Drinking This Summer

A few years ago, rosé wine re-emerged in a big way onto the summer drinking scene, and drinkers were instantly enamoured with it. The pink drink even managed to compete with Aperol spritzes as the summer drink of choice and, as everyone knows, Aperol spritz is the hippest accessory for people spending hot days and warm nights on beaches, rooftops, and outdoor bars. Because seasonal cocktails become so iconic during the summer months, we wondered what drinks would be making waves this year as the weather warms up.
Though we won't really know what 2019's Aperol spritz is until summer drink menus are unveiled and bar-goers begin sharing photos of their favourite cocktails on Instagram, bartenders have already started predicting what people will be ordering most this year. We spoke to seven beverage professionals from all over the country to see what they're betting on. Read up on their picks, ahead.