The Maximalist Manicure Is A Coachella Fashion Staple

Blame the 80-degree weather or the unique breathabilty of a mesh, see-through crop top, but this year's Coachella style was less about the statement clothes and more about the standout accessories. Every festival-goer brought some sort of flashy, colourful add-on to the valley, be it a belt bag around the waist, beaded bracelets stacked up the arm, or the coolest manicure we've seen all spring.
Speaking to the latter, we've rounded up the best nail art spotted over the weekend. From Kylie Jenner's star-printed tips chrome pinkies, scroll through to see our hands-down favourite Coachella fingernails that just might inspire your next maximalist manicure.