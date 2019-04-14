"Strawberry feels forever," she wrote in a the caption, and Eva Mendes wasn't kidding. Call it a red berry infusion or the perfect meeting of copper and soft pink — either way, her transformation into the subtle shades of red have her looking ready to slide into sun-kissed summer hair.
Mendes debuted her new highlights with a #nofilter shot on Instagram that shows off the sun-kissed hair trend Refinery29 predicted would be huge in 2019. Mendes appears to have gone the route of covering the blonde highlights to her light brown hair (another popular trend for the year, all on its own) with reddish foils that bring that strawberry vibe.
"Red-tinged highlights add dimension and tonality to the hair," colourist Stephanie Brown told Refinery29 about the trend so many are dabbling in. "No matter your natural shade, it looks gorgeous when you infuse, or lift up, those red undertones."
Mendes stepped out with a reddish colour in March that was more one-dimensional. This looks like a summer-friendly take on the same colour, with an emphasis on drawing red out of her blonde-toned lowlights in her naturally brown-base hair to warm the look up for the season.
Her stylist, Rod Ortega (who also happens to work with Blake Lively), is a master of the beachy hair look, and '80s texture and vibes are a major source of inspiration, he told Refinery29 — which may be where the inspo for the styling of this strawberry-kissed colour came from. "I loved the '80s. It was so freeing!" Ortega said. "The hairspray, the texture. It was sexy, wavy, and all about the look."
