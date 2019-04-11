Take your rightful seat in history, Dr. Bouman! ?— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 10, 2019
Congratulations and thank you for your enormous contribution to the advancements of science and mankind.
Katie Bouman proved women in STEM don't just make the impossible, possible, but make history while doing it.https://t.co/NhcqBngY8K— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 10, 2019
Today, the world saw the 1st-ever image of a #BlackHole - an amazing accomplishment made possible by Scientist Katie Bouman.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 10, 2019
Here's the moment when the first black hole image was processed, from the eyes of researcher Katie Bouman. #EHTBlackHole #BlackHoleDay #BlackHole (v/@dfbarajas) pic.twitter.com/n0ZnIoeG1d— MIT CSAIL (@MIT_CSAIL) April 10, 2019
Left: MIT computer scientist Katie Bouman w/stacks of hard drives of black hole image data.— MIT CSAIL (@MIT_CSAIL) April 10, 2019
Right: MIT computer scientist Margaret Hamilton w/the code she wrote that helped put a man on the moon.
