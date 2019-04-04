Your Sleep Style, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

We spend about a third of our lives asleep, so a good nights kip is a massive contributor to our well-being. When we’re snoozing, we regenerate cells and revitalize our minds. But just because sleep is a vital physical process for us, doesn’t mean that it happens easily all the time. Everyone has different sleep habits, positions, and times. Some of us struggle to sleep more than others. We spoke to our horoscope expert to get a little extra insight on our sleep styles.
Ahead, you'll find each sign's signature style and a few ideas you might want to incorporate into your nightly routine to help your sleep.