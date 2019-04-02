In the middle of her world Sweetener tour, Ariana Grande has dropped another single. Already, the singer has pulled off the unheard of by releasing two albums in sixth months, and now "Monopoly" is the first single to follow her smash-hit album Thank U, Next.
"Monopoly" is a collaboration with Grande's BFF Victoria Monét, who is a singer in her own right and works side-by-side with Grande on much of Grande's music. Her latest album, Life After Love, Pt. 2, came out 2018. Monét kicks off the song with the lyrics, "I've been on the road, where you been? / Real protective with my soul, where you been? / Is your GPS even on, where you been? / Matter of fact, I don't even care where you been."
Together, the two women sing the chorus, "I like women and men (Yeah) / Work so fuckin' much, need a twinny, twin, twin / How you hit the club and you barely got in? / Then we hit the bank, making them investments for the win, oh."
Grande and Monét teased "Monopoly" last week on Twitter, and previously described the song on her Instagram Story as "a thank u to them fans."
Along with the single, the women dropped a music video inspired by the motivational dancing memes pioneered by Donté Colley. It was directed by Alfredo Flores and Grande's ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez (Alvarez of "Thank U, Next" fame).
Unlike the music videos for "God Is A Woman" and "Thank U, Next," "Monopoly" has the much more informal vibe of a music video you'd make with your friend after school. In some shots, you can see they are literally dancing in front of a camera alone with no crew. Grande and Monét infuse elements of Snapchat and Instagram Stories, such as emojis and text, into the shots, which alternate between high-quality video and '90s-style camcorder.
