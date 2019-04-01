Your April Horoscope, Revealed

The month begins with a dreamy vibe on 2nd April when Mercury conjuncts Neptune. This sounds intense, but we’ll be able to tap into our intuition when communicating with others, sharing a psychic link. And it will be easier to get on the same page with people who you usually have trouble communicating with.
We enter a new moon in Aries on 5th April at 4:50 a.m, signalling a time to head back to the drawing board for our most significant plans. On 7th April, Mercury sextiles Saturn, assisting us with creating better guidelines for how we share information. If you have a presentation coming up, practice that Sunday to nail it down. Venus conjuncts Neptune on 10th April, adding a whimsical flair to how we dress and connect with romantic partners. On the same day, Jupiter, the planet of luck goes retrograde in Sagittarius on the same day, helping us to look deeper within ourselves. The sun squares Saturn on the 10th as well, making rules and regulations a little more difficult to deal with. Meanwhile, the sun trines Jupiter on 14th April, giving us a day of abundance and luck. We’ll be feeling ourselves and ready for action on 16th April when communication planet Mercury enters fiery Aries.
On 19th April, as the moon waxes full in Libra at 7:20 a.m, look back on the intentions that you set during the March new moon. Share the celebration of success with your community and friends — we’re stronger together. If there’s someone you’ve got your eye on, let them know when charming Venus enters Aries on 20th April. The sun switches his gaze from Aries to Taurus on 20th April. We’ve been energised by the ram’s season, and we’re ready to put our ideas to work with the help of the bull.
Pluto, our planet of rebirth goes retrograde on 24th April. During the six month backspin, consider how you can actively change your life. It’s time to snap out of whatever funk you’re in and make deliberate adjustments. On 29th April, Saturn our planet of responsibility goes retrograde. When the ringed planet moves in reverse, it allows us to take a good look at our routines and self-imposed rules. It’s also a time for us to take a look at our morals. Saturn in retrograde is not a time to cut corners — how much of your own structure needs to be rebuilt?