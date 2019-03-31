We’re benefiting from a go-getting moon this week as the sun highlights Aries. If you’re inspired to take on the world this week, don’t hold back. Sunday’s waning moon in Aquarius lasts until 11.01pm, helping us to think about new ways to wrap up old projects. Don’t overexert yourself, as she goes void-of-course until 10.48am on Monday, entering deep-feeling Pisces. Meanwhile, chatty Mercury conjuncts intuitive Neptune on Tuesday, connecting us to our spiritual needs. Our collective emotional intelligence will improve across the board. Use this time to get through deeper issues or build strong friendships. The moon wanes into Pisces on Wednesday, going void-of-course again until 10.56pm when she enters action-minded Aries. The waning-to-new moon in this sign can feel frustrating, like you’ve got too many ideas but no way to act. Take time to strategise — you’ll be saving a great deal of time and energy. Our new moon arrives in Aries at 4.50am, lighting a fire from within. Collect that passion for getting started on projects that are close to your heart. The moon waxes in financial-minded Taurus on Saturday, giving you the stamina you need to see them through.
