In the movie, former Friends babies Noelle and Cali Sheldon portray twins, the daughters of family friends of the Wilsons. Though The Shining does not include identical twins, one of the most famous images from the film is of blonde, very similar-looking sisters who haunt the Overlook Hotel. In reality, the actresses who portrayed these siblings are not related, and are certainly not identical twins, even though the characters are often assumed to be identical. The Shining, according to Entertainment Weekly , was one of the 10 films that Peele told his cast to watch to prepare for Us. Did some of Peele’s homework make its way onto the big screen?