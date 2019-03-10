How are you adjusting to the new vibes, stargazers? We’re well into our first Mercury retrograde of the year, and it’s definitely slowing our reactions and need for speed. Our thoughts are drawn to everything the second house of finances, as Uranus entered Taurus last week to create change and bring challenges our way. The sun continues to illuminate the sign of Pisces this week, keeping us tender and dreamy. A Mars and Neptune sextile arrives on the 10th, arousing our confidence in creativity! It’s safe to trust your gut on Thursday when action planet Mars trines with Saturn, our cosmic taskmaster. Together these planets will build the perfect setting for us to make smart and informed decisions. Friday’s Mercury-Jupiter square could cause some tempers to flare. When these two planets link up, it’s usually a celebratory occasion. However thanks to the messenger planet’s backward movement and ill-suited position, we could experience some miscommunications, unfulfilled promises, and general snafus.
On Sunday, the moon waxes through Taurus until early Tuesday morning. She will be void of course that morning, so save your talking points until after lunch when she enters expressive Gemini. Actions taken during this time usually result as moot points – so conserve your energy! The moon will remain in Gemini until 8.30am on Thursday when she enters a second extended VOC period lasting until 5.49pm. Put your attention on administrative tasks and get organised until this null event passes. The moon springs back into action, waxing through Cancer on Thursday night until Saturday afternoon at 2.03pm EST.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.