Julianne Moore Admits She Was Fired From One Of The Biggest Movies Of 2018

While promoting her new film Gloria Bell on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Moore revealed that she had been pink-slipped from Can You Ever Forgive Me? At the time the film’s screenwriter, Nicole Holofcener, was also the director.
“I think [Nicole] didn’t like what I was doing,” Moore told Cohen. “I think that her idea of where the character was was different than where my idea of where the character was, and so she fired me.”
Marielle Heller later took the reigns as the film’s director. The lead role in the film, based on the true story of author turned literary forger Lee Israel, eventually went to Melissa McCarthy. McCarthy nabbed a Best Actress Oscar nomination for the part.
When asked if she has seen the movie, Moore explained that she hadn’t yet, “because it’s still kind of painful.” She did, however, praise McCarthy’s acting chops.
“I love Melissa McCarthy, I worship her,” Moore said. “I think she’s fantastic. So I’m sure she’s great.”
