Here's What Happened When Gayle King Sat Down With R. Kelly's Girlfriends

In the interview, Clary claimed that her parents were the ones who initially told her to engage in a relationship with the 52-year-old singer. Clary says that they instructed her to lie about her age (she was 17 when they met, and she maintains she did not have sex with him until she was 18), and encouraged her to send sexual videos to Kelly. She implies that they wanted the relationship to happen, and are being "manipulative" now to "blackmail" Kelly.