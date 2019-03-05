For those who are counting at home, Forbes estimates Jenner’s three-year old makeup brand — of which she owns 100%, by the way — to now be worth at least a cool $900 million (£685 million) . Factor in additional income generated from reality TV and endorsements and boom: Jenner beats out Mark Zuckerberg (who was 23 when he became a billionaire) for the youngest entrepreneur to clock her financial worth with a capital B.