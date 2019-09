R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Of Aggravated Sexual Abuse

Kelly’s hearing was held at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago – the same courthouse where he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 . This time, his bail was set to $1 million by Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. during Kelly’s first court appearance since turning himself in. Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. described the charges presented by prosecutors, which establish a more than 20-year history of using his fame to prey on and abuse women and girls, as “disturbing.”